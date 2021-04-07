Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.50. Nautilus posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 412.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,526,000 after purchasing an additional 358,593 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 44.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 722,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 221,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 8.0% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nautilus in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,208,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.51. 10,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.90 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.