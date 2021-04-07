Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Deutsche Telekom (DTE)

Deutsche Telekom (FRA: DTE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/6/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Deutsche Telekom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/15/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.80 ($26.82) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.50 ($26.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.60 ($28.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €22.50 ($26.47) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.50 ($25.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Deutsche Telekom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/26/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €18.30 ($21.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €24.60 ($28.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.50 ($25.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €18.30 ($21.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new €21.50 ($25.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA:DTE traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting €16.57 ($19.49). 15,506,357 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €15.92 and a 200-day moving average of €14.97. Deutsche Telekom AG has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

