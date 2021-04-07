Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NYSE SC traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,268. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.95.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 14,026,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,142,000 after purchasing an additional 141,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth about $21,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 293,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 126,682 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

