Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

SHIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Noble Financial upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,681,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.84.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

