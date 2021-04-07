5,185 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Linde comprises 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.24.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,031. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $172.76 and a 1 year high of $286.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.08 and its 200-day moving average is $252.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.