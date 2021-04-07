BP’s (BP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 353.53 ($4.62).

Shares of LON BP traded up GBX 10.05 ($0.13) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 299.85 ($3.92). 76,652,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 299.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.37.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £312 ($407.63). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 322 shares of company stock worth $93,150.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

