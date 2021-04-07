Rollins Financial Invests $435,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,103. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $154.70 and a twelve month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

