SWS Partners Buys 3,145 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

GPC stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.60. The company had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.92. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -87.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

