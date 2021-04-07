Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Position Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 100.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,834 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,772,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 391,267 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after acquiring an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $66.29. 598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,215. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.16 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average is $58.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

