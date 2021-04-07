Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 99,777 shares.The stock last traded at $10.53 and had previously closed at $10.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEXA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.72.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

