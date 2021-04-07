Thomasville National Bank Has $1.45 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

Shares of MMM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,942. 3M has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $196.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

