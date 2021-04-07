Rempart Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,415 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 4.3% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $16,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.20. 4,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,735,231. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.83.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

