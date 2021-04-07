Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.80. 7,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,728,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $59.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

