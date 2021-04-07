Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $64,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,731,292. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $685.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

