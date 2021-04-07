Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post ($0.66) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCYC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $64,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,623,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,731,292. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,778. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $685.54 million, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of -0.21.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.