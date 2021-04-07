Thomasville National Bank Has $995,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.68. 932,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,999,082. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.28.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

