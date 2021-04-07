Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $2.16 billion and approximately $257.24 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00066345 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003569 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,433,591,676 coins and its circulating supply is 11,142,124,523 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

