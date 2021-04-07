Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 32,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 644,598 shares.The stock last traded at $48.11 and had previously closed at $47.90.

BSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.65.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $907,630.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,356 shares of company stock worth $13,527,238 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,717 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,610,000 after acquiring an additional 371,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,016 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter worth about $11,776,000. 4.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

