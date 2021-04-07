Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,661,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $154,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 358.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $87.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.54. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

