Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,904 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,183,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,238,000 after buying an additional 398,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,308,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $486,862,000 after acquiring an additional 179,916 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $14,261,410. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,432,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.67 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.