Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Invests $58,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $231.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.27.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

