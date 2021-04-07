Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 776,291 shares.The stock last traded at $131.11 and had previously closed at $131.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day moving average of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

