ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Stock Price Up 3.3%

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.63 and last traded at $48.49. Approximately 3,596 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 260,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.32.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIACA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 16,354 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.