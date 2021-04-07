22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Price Down 4.1%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 8,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,483,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

In other news, Director Roger D. O’brien acquired 52,400 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Mish acquired 15,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 161,261 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 145,593 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 137,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 162,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 95,500 shares during the last quarter.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.