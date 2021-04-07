Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Down 9.9%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price was down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.12. Approximately 206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

