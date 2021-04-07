Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Down 9.9%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB)’s stock price was down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.12 and last traded at $35.12. Approximately 206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.
About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
