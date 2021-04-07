Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $684,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after buying an additional 370,884 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $491.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $461.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.30 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $234.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.