IronBridge Private Wealth LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,483,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $118.34 billion, a PE ratio of -66.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

