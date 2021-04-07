Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,784 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $217.56. 2,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,249. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $115.34 and a 1-year high of $223.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.93 and its 200 day moving average is $191.45.

