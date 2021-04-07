$60.32 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will post $60.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $60.50 million. PROS posted sales of $66.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $243.81 million to $257.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $279.97 million, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $301.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

PRO traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $43.14. 1,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,442. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 6,076 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $293,470.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $45,301.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,656.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,272 shares of company stock worth $6,880,149. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,731,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,926,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PROS by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,837,000 after buying an additional 228,801 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,225,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,029,000.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

