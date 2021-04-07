Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 100.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises 1.4% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Truist increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $254.05. 3,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,774. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $172.11 and a 1 year high of $255.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

