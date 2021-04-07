Brokerages Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.12.

Shares of MGP stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $34.29. 3,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,491. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 40,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

