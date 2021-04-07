Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $4.95 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Target were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Target by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.52. 28,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,029,218. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.26. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $97.03 and a twelve month high of $207.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

