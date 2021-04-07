Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 149.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 46,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Alaska Air Group worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:ALK traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.32. 5,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

