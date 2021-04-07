Renaissance Investment Group LLC Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,830 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.91. 17,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,348,150. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.81. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.55.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

