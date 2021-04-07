CL King Reiterates Buy Rating for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at CL King in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00. CL King’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.
DIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.
DIN stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.58. 5,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,327. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.59. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $93.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.02.
In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,366 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,411,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 102,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,416,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.