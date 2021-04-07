CL King Reiterates Buy Rating for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at CL King in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00. CL King’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s current price.

DIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.58. 5,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,327. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.59. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $93.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $91,548.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,918 shares of company stock worth $2,044,810. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,366 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,411,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 207,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 102,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,416,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.