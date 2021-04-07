Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MGU traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.39. 23,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,625. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

