Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:MGU traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.39. 23,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,625. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $22.62.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile
