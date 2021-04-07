Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,077,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $93.98. 59,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,252. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $94.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.10.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

