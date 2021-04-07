Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

In other Eastman Chemical news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

