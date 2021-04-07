314 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Acquired by Curi Capital

Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $10,186,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

ACN opened at $282.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.33. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $163.93 and a twelve month high of $283.05. The stock has a market cap of $179.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

