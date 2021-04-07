Cacti Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cacti Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,757,000 after buying an additional 85,935 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 82,422 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,777,242. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

