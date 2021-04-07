Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $3.50 Million Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in CyrusOne were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,780,000 after acquiring an additional 528,179 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,596 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,121,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,597,000 after purchasing an additional 504,713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,401,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,651,000 after purchasing an additional 356,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.71. 4,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,689. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. CyrusOne Inc. has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. Research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CONE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

