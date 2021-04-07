Brokerages Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,236,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,039,000 after buying an additional 1,578,370 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $18,435,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $16,691,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $11,954,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

SQM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.35. 61,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,760. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.84, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

