$6.73 Million in Sales Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to announce sales of $6.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.90 million. STRATA Skin Sciences also reported sales of $6.73 million in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $31.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.20 million to $33.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $35.89 million, with estimates ranging from $35.70 million to $36.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 94,712 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 3.33% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSKN remained flat at $$1.70 on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,816. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $57.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

