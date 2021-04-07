SWS Partners Boosts Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in WestRock were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in WestRock by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in WestRock by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WestRock by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.43.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

