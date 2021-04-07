SWS Partners Purchases 471 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

SWS Partners raised its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Wayfair were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,164 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Wayfair by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:W traded down $5.49 on Wednesday, reaching $333.66. 9,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,874. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.73.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.80) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $210,395.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,523.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.77, for a total transaction of $406,182.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,202 shares in the company, valued at $966,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,519 shares of company stock worth $32,257,117. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.55.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

