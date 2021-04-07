SWS Partners Has $1.35 Million Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

SWS Partners cut its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.61.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $3,316,318.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,595 shares of company stock worth $21,689,795. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,278. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.49 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

