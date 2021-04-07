$15.18 Million in Sales Expected for FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) will post $15.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.24 million. FVCBankcorp posted sales of $12.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $60.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.54 million to $61.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $61.99 million, with estimates ranging from $60.42 million to $63.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FVCBankcorp.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.62 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FVCB. Raymond James raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FVCBankcorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Meena Krishnan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,202. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $158,299 over the last three months. 21.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 53,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

FVCB stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.38.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.