Analysts Anticipate Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.49. Cantel Medical reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 256.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cantel Medical.

Get Cantel Medical alerts:

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Cantel Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

CMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Sidoti cut Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

In other Cantel Medical news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $453,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cantel Medical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 856,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cantel Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,739,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cantel Medical by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,988,000 after acquiring an additional 290,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMD traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,005. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.83. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantel Medical (CMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantel Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantel Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.