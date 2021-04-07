Rollins Financial Invests $361,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

NYSE SO traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $63.16. 13,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,025,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock worth $802,200 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

