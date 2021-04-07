Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Up to $28.60

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.60, but opened at $29.31. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $29.87, with a volume of 292,517 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

