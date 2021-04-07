Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up to $56.22

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.22, but opened at $57.50. Sunrun shares last traded at $57.61, with a volume of 16,298 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RUN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,405.85 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $4,345,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 361,029 shares of company stock worth $27,219,137. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

